AI Darling Palantir's Bull Run Stalls Despite Strong Revenue Forecast

Palantir Technologies fell more than 8.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, as another strong quarterly update from the company failed to extend its record-breaking rally, setting it on track for its worst single-day loss since mid-August.

The company, which has more than doubled in value this year, forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, driven by a rapid AI adoption boosting demand for its data analytics services.

The company's stock has been riding on its strong relationship with the U.S. government after it won a slew of contracts, including using Palantir's data and AI technology in defense work.

Its shares are up more than 170% so far this year, after having surged around 1,000% in the past two years, sharply outpacing tech firms including Big Tech and AI giants Microsoft , Amazon and Alphabet.

Palantir has emerged as a retail favorite over the years, with daily retail cash turnover of about $302 million as of last close, the third highest among U.S.-listed shares that Vanda Track Research monitors.

If current losses hold, the company is set to erase around $41 billion from its market value.

Palantir trades at nearly 250 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with AI chip frontrunner Nvidia's 33 and Microsoft's 29.92.