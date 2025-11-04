WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: palantir | earnings | stock

AI Darling Palantir's Bull Run Stalls Despite Strong Revenue Forecast

AI Darling Palantir's Bull Run Stalls Despite Strong Revenue Forecast
(AP)

Tuesday, 04 November 2025 09:17 AM EST

Palantir Technologies fell more than 8.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, as another strong quarterly update from the company failed to extend its record-breaking rally, setting it on track for its worst single-day loss since mid-August.

The company, which has more than doubled in value this year, forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday, driven by a rapid AI adoption boosting demand for its data analytics services.

The company's stock has been riding on its strong relationship with the U.S. government after it won a slew of contracts, including using Palantir's data and AI technology in defense work.

Its shares are up more than 170% so far this year, after having surged around 1,000% in the past two years, sharply outpacing tech firms including Big Tech and AI giants Microsoft , Amazon and Alphabet.

Palantir has emerged as a retail favorite over the years, with daily retail cash turnover of about $302 million as of last close, the third highest among U.S.-listed shares that Vanda Track Research monitors.

If current losses hold, the company is set to erase around $41 billion from its market value.

Palantir trades at nearly 250 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared with AI chip frontrunner Nvidia's 33 and Microsoft's 29.92.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Palantir Technologies fell more than 8.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, as another strong quarterly update from the company failed to extend its record-breaking rally, setting it on track for its worst single-day loss since mid-August.
palantir, earnings, stock
206
2025-17-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 09:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved