×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pacwest deposits | regional banks

Anxiety Knocks Regional Banks, Shares Slump

Anxiety Knocks Regional Banks, Shares Slump
(AP)

Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:45 AM EDT

Anxiety over the potential for a rush of withdrawals by customers of regional banks continues to roil the financial sector as PacWest Bancorp attempted to calm investors investors overnight with its shares plunging 45%.

PacWest said early Thursday that it has been approached by several potential partners and investors about a deal and that talks are ongoing. It said that it has not experienced out-of-the-ordinary deposit flows following the failure and sale of First Republic Bank after a modern day bank run.

The anxiety over stability and the potential for contagion wracked other regional banks early Thursday.

Zions Bancorp slumped more than 10%, Comerica fell 7%, and KeyCorp fell 5%.

TD Bank Group and First Horizon Corp. on Thursday said they've called off a planned merger, citing regulatory hurdles. Toronto-Dominion Bank said in February that it was buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal.

Shares of First Horizon plunged 46% before the opening bell Thursday.

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday on continuing concerns about the health of regional banks, countering optimism from the Federal Reserve signaling a likely pause in interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.46 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 33,347.78. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.20 points, or 0.20%, at 4,082.55, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.99 points, or 0.23%, to 11,997.34 at the opening bell

A number of banks have been knocked off balance by recent actions by the Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years as part of that campaign, its tenth consecutive rate hike.

Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would monitor several factors, including the turmoil in the banking sector.

The Fed chair stressed his belief that the collapse of three large banks in the past six weeks will likely cause other banks to tighten lending, and that would help the Fed in its inflation fight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Anxiety over the potential for a rush of withdrawals by customers of regional banks continues to roil the financial sector as PacWest Bancorp attempted to calm investors investors overnight with its shares plunging 45%.
pacwest deposits, regional banks
333
2023-45-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved