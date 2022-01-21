P&G to Raise Prices Across All 10 of its Product Categories

Tags: | | | | |

Procter & Gamble (P&G) will raise prices on select products across all 10 of its product categories next month, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on the second quarter earnings call for 2022. On the call P&G's said its net sales rose 6% in the quarter, to $20.95 billion.These price increases come on top of higher prices in recent months on P&G mid-tier detergents, Fox Business reports . The new price hikes will impact P&G's higher-end laundry product lines, including Tide, Gain, Bounce, Unstoppables, liquid dtergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners and dryer sheets.Schulten also said that sales for P&G's fabric care line increased in the double-digits in the second quarter. Fabric, personal and feminine care products are "growth drivers [where] P&G is driving a disproportionate share of overall category value growth, growing the pie for all participants," he said.The CFO added that while transportation and labor markets are challenging, P&G is maneuvering these obsctacles.Fox noted that the pandemic continues to drive record sales for cleaning prodcuts.



Procter & Gamble (P&G) will raise prices on select products across all 10 of its product categories next month, the company's Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said on the second quarter earnings call for 2022.

