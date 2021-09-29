×
BBC Vet Out at Ozy Media After 'Fake Out' Goldman Call

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 05:08 PM

Katty Kay, a veteran BBC political analyst and journalist, resigned from her senior editor position with Ozy Media yesterday following reports that a top Ozy executive pretended to be a YouTube official on a Goldman Sachs investor call.

The YouTube imposter reportedly told potential investors on the call, "Ozy [is] a great success on YouTube, racking up significant views and ad dollars." This exec was supposedly trying to convince an interested party to commit to $40 million. The New York Times and The Hill both say that Ozy's audience and advertising revenue claims have been questionable for years.

 "Yesterday morning [Tuesday], I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media. I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters, but I did not expect that," Kay reportedly Tweeted.

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 05:08 PM
