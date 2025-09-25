WATCH TV LIVE

Oracle, Silver Lake, MGX to Own 45% of TikTok

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 25 September 2025 02:36 PM EDT

Oracle, private equity firm Silver Lake and MGX are set to be the main investors in TikTok U.S. with a combined 45% ownership, CNBC reported Thursday, citing sources.

TikTok, Oracle, Silver Lake and MGX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a TikTok deal later on Thursday that would divest the app’s U.S. operations from Chinese owner ByteDance after months of uncertainty over its future in the country.

A White House official said earlier this week that investors in TikTok U.S. will include Oracle and Silver Lake, with ByteDance owning less than 20%.

The investor group will also include existing shareholders and global firms, the official said.

Reuters reported many of the details on Saturday.

The remaining 35% stake will be held by ByteDance investors, CNBC reported on Thursday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


