WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oracle | nvidia | chips | openai | data | center

Oracle to Buy $40B Nvidia Chips for OpenAI Data Center

Oracle to Buy $40B Nvidia Chips for OpenAI Data Center
(AP)

Friday, 23 May 2025 02:33 PM EDT

Oracle will spend around $40 billion on Nvidia's higher-performance chips to power OpenAI's new U.S. data center, The Financial Times reported Friday.

The cloud service provider will purchase around 400,000 of Nvidia's most powerful GB200 chips and lease the computing power to OpenAI, the report said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, Nvidia and Oracle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The data center is a part of the U.S. Stargate project, led by top AI firms in the country, to boost America's heft in the artificial intelligence industry amid heating global competition.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Oracle will spend around $40 billion on Nvidia's higher-performance chips to power OpenAI's new U.S. data center, The Financial Times reported Friday.
oracle, nvidia, chips, openai, data, center
98
2025-33-23
Friday, 23 May 2025 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved