×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oracle layoffs. microsoft | apple | alphabet

Oracle Begins US Job Cuts

Oracle Begins US Job Cuts
(AP)

Monday, 01 August 2022 01:40 PM EDT

Oracle Corp. has started to lay off employees in the United States, The Information said on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The publication in July reported that Oracle was considering cutting thousands of jobs in its global workforce after targeting cost cuts of up to $1 billion.

The company had about 143,000 full-time employees as of May 31, according to its latest annual report.

The layoffs at Oracle will affect employees at its offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Monday's report said, but it did not mention the number of employees affected.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also said layoffs in Canada, India and parts of Europe were expected in the coming weeks and months.

Technology giants Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc. have also discussed cuts or a slowdown in hiring plans in response to rising costs and fears of a recession.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Oracle Corp. has started to lay off employees in the United States, The Information said on Monday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
oracle layoffs. microsoft, apple, alphabet
160
2022-40-01
Monday, 01 August 2022 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved