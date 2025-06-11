WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oracle | earnings

Oracle Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Oracle Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates
(AP)

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 04:17 PM EDT

Oracle surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates Wednesday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying artificial intelligence.

The company's growth is largely nurtured by its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) solution and support for AI workloads. Analysts see the company becoming more of a cloud service provider that relies less on software growth.

"We expect our total cloud growth rate — applications plus infrastructure — will increase from 24% in fiscal year 2025 to over 40% in fiscal year 2026," said CEO Safra Catz.

Oracle has also been introducing AI assistants, advisers and agents. Its AI Agent Studio, announced in March, is designed to help customers and partners build their own customized AI agents.</p> <p>Revenue for the quarter stood at $15.90 billion, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $15.59 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Oracle surpassed fourth-quarter revenue estimates Wednesday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying artificial intelligence.
oracle, earnings
136
2025-17-11
Wednesday, 11 June 2025 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved