×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oracle earnings

Oracle Beats Revenue Estimates on Cloud Demand

Oracle Beats Revenue Estimates on Cloud Demand
(AP)

Monday, 12 June 2023 04:21 PM EDT

Oracle topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $13.84 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $13.74 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Oracle's push into the cloud computing market has started to bear fruit, helped by its acquisition of electronic medical records firm Cerner last year that has helped it better compete with industry giants like Microsoft and Amazon.com .

The cloud and software company has also boosted its AI cloud offerings, including its partnership with Nvidia to make the chip company's AI software and chips available to Oracle customers via its cloud services.

Revenue at Oracle's cloud services and license support unit, its largest, rose to $9.37 billion in the quarter from $7.61 billion a year earlier.

Shares in the Austin, Texas-based company were up 1.3% in extended trade.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Oracle topped fourth-quarter revenue estimates on Monday, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.
oracle earnings
145
2023-21-12
Monday, 12 June 2023 04:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved