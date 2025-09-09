WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oracle | cloud | infrastructure | business

Oracle Foresees Cloud Business Growing 77% This Year

Oracle Foresees Cloud Business Growing 77% This Year
(AP)

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 04:39 PM EDT

Oracle said Tuesday it expects revenue in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business to grow 77% this year, from earlier projections of 70%, boosted by growing demand for its cloud offerings from companies deploying AI.

Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company rose 13% after the bell.

The company is actively investing in building out data centers to support growth in its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solution. Analysts say OCI is growing faster than its hyperscaler peers, albeit off a smaller base, and potentially taking market share from peers.

Oracle also said it had signed four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three different customers in the first quarter, helping a 12% increase in revenue to $14.93 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


