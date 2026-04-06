Oracle's 30K Layoff Shock May Not Be Over — More Rounds Possible

Oracle’s mass layoffs on March 31 stunned the tech world, not just for their scale — 30,000 people were immediately terminated — but for how ruthlessly they were carried out.

But with Oracle’s $50 billion capex on AI data centers still in the works and cash flow, while up 13%, paling in comparison to its AI gamble — the cuts may not be finished, Forbes reports.

In what employees describe as an abrupt, brutal process, thousands of workers across the U.S. and overseas woke up to termination emails sent before the workday began (internal company memo below).

There were no prior warnings from managers, no transition meetings — just a message from “Oracle Leadership” informing them their roles had been eliminated effective immediately.

Within hours, access to company systems was shut off.

The cuts, estimated at 20,000 to 30,000 employees, hit roughly 18% of Oracle’s global workforce, primarily in India. Entire divisions were slashed, with some units losing as much as 30% of staff. Engineers, sales teams, and cloud personnel were all affected, with particularly heavy losses in India.

In the U.S., an estimated 8,000 to 15,000 people of Oracle’s total 162,000 global workforce lost their jobs, primarily software engineers, account executives and salespeople.

For many, the financial blow was severe. Unvested stock compensation — often a major component of tech pay — was wiped out overnight. For many, that meant losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in equity compensation.

Employees with years at the company suddenly found themselves locked out of their accounts and scrambling to secure personal contact information before losing access.

What makes the layoffs even more striking is that they did not come during a downturn.

Just weeks earlier, Oracle reported one of its strongest quarters in years: $17.2 billion in revenue, up 22%, with profits nearly doubling. Even more notable, the company disclosed a staggering $553 billion backlog of contracted future revenue.

This was not a company in crisis. It was a company making a strategic shift.

From Payroll to AI

At the center of Oracle’s decision is an aggressive push into artificial intelligence and data center infrastructure — a capital-intensive transformation that is reshaping the entire tech industry.

Oracle plans to spend as much as $50 billion this fiscal year building out AI data centers, a figure that has alarmed investors and strained the company’s balance sheet. To fund that expansion, Oracle is raising debt — and cutting costs.

The layoffs are expected to free up $8 billion to $10 billion in annual cash flow, money that can be redirected into GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), servers, and data center construction.

In simple terms: Oracle is trading human labor for machine capacity.

The cuts also reveal a deeper shift in how work is being done.

Roles tied to legacy systems — maintenance, support, and routine operations — were disproportionately eliminated, while AI and cloud infrastructure teams were largely spared or even expanded.

Executives have made clear that AI systems are increasingly capable of handling tasks that once required large teams. That shift is now showing up directly in headcount decisions.

Why More Cuts Are Possible

The March 31 layoffs may not be a one-time event.

Oracle has already disclosed a $2.1 billion restructuring charge for fiscal 2026, with more than $1 billion in additional costs still expected before the fiscal year ends. That suggests further cuts or facility closures could be ahead.

Analysts say this type of transformation rarely happens in a single wave. Companies undergoing major capital reallocation — especially into AI — tend to execute layoffs in stages as spending ramps up.

Oracle’s situation is particularly acute because of its financial position. Unlike larger rivals such as Amazon and Microsoft, which generate massive cash flow to fund their AI expansions, Oracle is relying heavily on borrowing while simultaneously trying to build out infrastructure at scale.

That creates pressure to keep freeing up capital. Because of the massive debt Oracle is taking on to bankroll its AI data centers to compete with Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure) and Google Cloud, its stock (ORCL) is down 25.71% year to date.

However, the company’s massive backlog — including large contracts tied to AI workloads — gives it strong visibility into future revenue. But fulfilling those commitments requires building physical infrastructure quickly, and that requires cash.

If costs continue to rise or timelines tighten, additional workforce reductions become one of the few levers management can pull.

A Broader Industry Pattern

Oracle is not alone.

Across the tech sector, companies are making similar moves — cutting headcount while pouring billions into AI. Meta, Amazon, and others have all reduced staff as they shift spending toward data centers and machine learning infrastructure.

But Oracle’s approach stands out for its speed and scale — and for the stark contrast between strong financial performance and aggressive layoffs.

There has been no official announcement of a second round of layoffs. But the signals are there: rising restructuring costs, massive capital spending, and a business model increasingly centered on automation and AI.

For employees who remain, the March cuts have created a climate of uncertainty. For those who lost their jobs, the experience was abrupt and, in many cases, financially devastating.

And for investors, the question is whether Oracle can successfully execute its high-stakes pivot — building out the infrastructure needed to support its massive backlog without overextending itself.

What is clear is this: the March 31 layoffs were not just a cost-cutting move. They were part of a broader transformation.

Transformations of this scale rarely happen just once.

Oracle Internal Layoff Notice of March 31, 2026:

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

After careful consideration of Oracle’s current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day.

We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date.

Immediate Action Required

To receive important follow-up information, including FAQs and separation documents to help you through this transition, you must provide a personal email address.

Please submit a personal email address immediately. If you make a submission error, please re-submit a new form. Please note: the personal email address will only be used for correspondence regarding separation-related information and severance agreements.

Access to your computer, email, voicemail, and files will be deactivated soon, and you will be unable to log into your computer. As a reminder, you are prohibited from downloading, copying, or retaining any Oracle confidential information.

Thank you for your contributions to our organization. If you have additional questions, please reach out to the HR team.

Oracle Leadership”