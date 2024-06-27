WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: openai | time | magazine

OpenAI Signs Multi-Year Content Deal With Time

OpenAI Signs Multi-Year Content Deal With Time
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:08 AM EDT

Time magazine has signed a multi-year content deal with OpenAI that would give the ChatGPT maker access to its archive of news content, the companies said Thursday.

In response to user queries, the chatbot will cite and link back to the original source on Time.com, the companies added in a statement. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The artificial intelligence company has signed similar deals over the past few months with the Financial Times, Business Insider-owner Axel Springer, France's Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media.

While some media companies like the New York Times and The Intercept have previously sued OpenAI for the use of their journalism, these content partnerships are essential for training AI models.

These deals can also provide lucrative opportunity for news publishers, who have historically been excluded from the profits that internet giants generate by distributing their content.

In May, Microsoft-backed OpenAI signed content and product partnerships with The Atlantic and Vox Media.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Time magazine has signed a multi-year content deal with OpenAI that would give the ChatGPT maker access to its archive of news content, the companies said Thursday.
openai, time, magazine
160
2024-08-27
Thursday, 27 June 2024 10:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved