WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: openai | softbank | stock

OpenAI Lets Employees Sell $1.5B Stock to SoftBank

OpenAI Lets Employees Sell $1.5B Stock to SoftBank
(AP)

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:31 AM EST

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan's SoftBank Group, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Microsoft-backed OpenAI completed a $6.6 billion funding round from investors, including SoftBank in October at a valuation of $157 billion.

The Information reported that the Japanese conglomerate had already invested $500 million in the AI company.

CNBC said the new financing was spurred by SoftBank's billionaire CEO Masayoshi Son, who was persistent in seeking a larger stake in the startup after investing in its last funding round.

The tender offer is set to close this week and will allow current and former OpenAI employees to cash out their shares, according to the report.

OpenAI and SoftBank declined to comment on the report to CNBC.

They did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
ChatGPT-owner OpenAI is allowing its employees to sell roughly $1.5 billion worth of shares in a new tender offer to Japan's SoftBank Group, CNBC reported Wednesday.
openai, softbank, stock
152
2024-31-27
Wednesday, 27 November 2024 06:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved