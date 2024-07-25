WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: openai | searchgpt | artificial intelligence

OpenAI Announces AI-Powered SearchGPT

OpenAI Announces AI-Powered SearchGPT
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 25 July 2024 03:05 PM EDT

OpenAI Thursday said it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.

The move puts the Microsoft-backed startup in direct competition with Google, the dominant search engine in the market.

Following OpenAI's announcement, shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet fell 2% after OpenAI's announcement.

OpenAI said it has opened sign-ups for the new tool, which is currently in the prototype stage and is being tested with a small group of users and publishers.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI Thursday said it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.
openai, searchgpt, artificial intelligence
85
2024-05-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved