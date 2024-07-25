OpenAI Announces AI-Powered SearchGPT

OpenAI Thursday said it is selectively rolling out SearchGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered search engine with real time access to the information from the internet.

The move puts the Microsoft-backed startup in direct competition with Google, the dominant search engine in the market.

Following OpenAI's announcement, shares of Google's parent company, Alphabet fell 2% after OpenAI's announcement.

OpenAI said it has opened sign-ups for the new tool, which is currently in the prototype stage and is being tested with a small group of users and publishers.