OpenAI, Oracle Sign $300 Billion Computing Deal

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 02:28 PM EDT
OpenAI has signed a contract to purchase $300 billion in computing power over roughly five years from Oracle, among biggest in history, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.