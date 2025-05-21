WATCH TV LIVE

OpenAI Buys Jony Ive's Startup for $6.5 Billion

Apple CEO Tim Cook, left, and Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive look at the Mac Pro in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California. (Jeff Chiu/AP/2019 file)

Wednesday, 21 May 2025 01:53 PM EDT

OpenAI will acquire Jony Ive's startup io Products and bring the former Apple design chief on board as creative head to help build devices tailored for the generative artificial intelligence era, the ChatGPT maker said Wednesday.

The deal was pegged at $6.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Ive and LoveFrom, a design firm Ive started after leaving Apple, have been collaborating with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the company over the past two years, they said.

Ive was behind the design of Apple's hit products, including the iPhone and the iPod.

