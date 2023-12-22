OpenAI Raising New Funding at $100B Valuation

OpenAI is in early talks to raise a fresh round of funding at a valuation at or above $100 billion, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The terms, valuation and timing of the funding round have not yet been finalized and could still change, the report added.

OpenAI has also held discussions to raise funding for a new chip venture with Abu Dhabi-based G42, according to the report.

Backed by billions of dollars from Microsoft, the non-profit governing the startup OpenAI kicked off the generative AI craze last November by releasing ChatGPT.

Both OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In late November, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Microsoft will take a non-voting, observer position on the company's board.

OpenAI had ousted Altman on Nov. 17 without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board.