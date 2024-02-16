×
Tags: openai | chips | national security | u.s. | approval

OpenAI CEO Seeks US Approval for AI Chips Venture

Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP/2023 file photo)

Friday, 16 February 2024 09:54 AM EST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is working to secure approval from the U.S. government for his new AI chips venture, which could potentially raise national security and antitrust concerns, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

Altman, who is reportedly working on a new business that could boost global chip manufacturing, has told potential investors and partners that he cannot move forward without a green light from Washington, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

He also met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and was working to arrange meetings with other officials in an effort to get them on board with his business plan that could be partly financed from the Middle East, the report said.

OpenAI and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Altman is in talks with investors and chip companies in the United States, Middle East and Asia for his new venture.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
Newsmax Media, Inc.

