OpenAI Seeks Valuation of up to $90 Billion

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 26 September 2023 03:59 PM EDT

OpenAI is talking to investors about a possible share sale that would value the artificial-intelligence startup behind ChatGPT at between $80 billion to $90 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to allow employees to sell their existing shares as opposed to the company issuing new ones to raise additional capital, according to the report.

OpenAI representatives have begun pitching investors on the deal, though it is possible the terms could change, WSJ reported.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


