WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: openai | chatgpt | advertisements | ad | artificial | intelligence

OpenAI Tests Ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI Tests Ads in ChatGPT

By    |   Monday, 09 February 2026 02:37 PM EST

OpenAI has begun testing advertisements in ChatGPT for U.S. users, signaling a new effort to monetize its rapidly growing artificial intelligence platform, the AI company announced Monday.

The ad test applies to logged-in adult users on the Free and Go tiers, while paid plans—including Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education—will remain ad-free. OpenAI said ads will be clearly labeled and will not influence ChatGPT’s responses.

The company said advertising could help offset rising infrastructure costs and support continued investment in AI development, while preserving access to free and low-cost options.

Ads will be selected based on the general topic of a user’s conversation and prior ad interactions, though OpenAI emphasized that advertisers will not see user chats or personal data and will receive only aggregated performance metrics.

OpenAI said ads will not appear for users under 18 or near sensitive topics such as health or politics. Users will also have tools to manage ad preferences, dismiss ads, or opt out entirely by upgrading or accepting fewer daily messages.

The test marks OpenAI’s most direct step yet toward building an advertising business, positioning ChatGPT as a potential new channel for digital marketing as the company evaluates long-term revenue models.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
OpenAI has begun testing advertisements in ChatGPT for U.S. users, signaling a new effort to monetize its rapidly growing artificial intelligence platform, the AI company announced Monday.
openai, chatgpt, advertisements, ad, artificial, intelligence
198
2026-37-09
Monday, 09 February 2026 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved