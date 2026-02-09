OpenAI Tests Ads in ChatGPT

OpenAI has begun testing advertisements in ChatGPT for U.S. users, signaling a new effort to monetize its rapidly growing artificial intelligence platform, the AI company announced Monday.

The ad test applies to logged-in adult users on the Free and Go tiers, while paid plans—including Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education—will remain ad-free. OpenAI said ads will be clearly labeled and will not influence ChatGPT’s responses.

The company said advertising could help offset rising infrastructure costs and support continued investment in AI development, while preserving access to free and low-cost options.

Ads will be selected based on the general topic of a user’s conversation and prior ad interactions, though OpenAI emphasized that advertisers will not see user chats or personal data and will receive only aggregated performance metrics.

OpenAI said ads will not appear for users under 18 or near sensitive topics such as health or politics. Users will also have tools to manage ad preferences, dismiss ads, or opt out entirely by upgrading or accepting fewer daily messages.

The test marks OpenAI’s most direct step yet toward building an advertising business, positioning ChatGPT as a potential new channel for digital marketing as the company evaluates long-term revenue models.