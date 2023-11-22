×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: openai | board | larry summers | bret taylor | sam altman | adam dangelo

Larry Summers Joins OpenAI Board as Altman Returns

Larry Summers Joins OpenAI Board as Altman Returns
U.S. economist Larry Summers speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Michel Euler/AP/2017 file photo)

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 08:10 AM EST

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, and also agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him.

Bret Taylor, formerly co-CEO of Salesforce and Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, along with Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo will be part of the board, OpenAI said late Tuesday.

Here's what we know about them:

* Taylor, 43, is an American computer programmer and entrepreneur, who is also a board member at Shopify. Taylor will chair the OpenAI board

* Summers, 68, is an American economist who has served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001 during the Clinton administration

* A professor at Charles W Eliot University, Summers is also President Emeritus at Harvard

* Summers is also on the board of Jack Dorsey's Block Inc and Skillsoft Corp

* D'Angelo, 39, is an American internet entrepreneur, best known as founder of California-based social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market Quora

* A Computer Science graduate, D'Angelo was previously CTO of Facebook for nearly two years till June 2008

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, and also agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him.
openai, board, larry summers, bret taylor, sam altman, adam dangelo
188
2023-10-22
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 08:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved