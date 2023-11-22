Larry Summers Joins OpenAI Board as Altman Returns

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, and also agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him.

Bret Taylor, formerly co-CEO of Salesforce and Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, along with Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo will be part of the board, OpenAI said late Tuesday.

Here's what we know about them:

* Taylor, 43, is an American computer programmer and entrepreneur, who is also a board member at Shopify. Taylor will chair the OpenAI board

* Summers, 68, is an American economist who has served as U.S. Secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001 during the Clinton administration

* A professor at Charles W Eliot University, Summers is also President Emeritus at Harvard

* Summers is also on the board of Jack Dorsey's Block Inc and Skillsoft Corp

* D'Angelo, 39, is an American internet entrepreneur, best known as founder of California-based social question-and-answer website and online knowledge market Quora

* A Computer Science graduate, D'Angelo was previously CTO of Facebook for nearly two years till June 2008