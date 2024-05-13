OpenAI Unveils New, Free AI Model

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said Monday it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o, which reasons across voice, text and vision.

OpenAI's chief technology officer, Mira Murati, said during a livestream event that the new GPT-4o model would be offered for free because it is more efficient than the company's previous models.

Paid users of GPT-4o will have greater capacity limits than the company's paid users, she said.

OpenAI is under pressure to expand the user base of ChatGPT, its popular chatbot product that wowed the world with its ability to produce human-like written content and top-notch software code.