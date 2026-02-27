WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: openai | amazon | nvidia | softbank

OpenAI's $110B Round Draws Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank

OpenAI's $110B Round Draws Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank
(AP)

Friday, 27 February 2026 09:28 AM EST

Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months, the companies said on Friday.

The investment is part of a massive funding round for OpenAI, which is raising $110 billion in new investment at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion. The round also includes $30 billion from SoftBank and $30 billion from Nvidia.

Amazon's cloud computing platform, AWS, will be the exclusive third-party cloud provider for OpenAI Frontier, the ChatGPT maker's enterprise platform for building, deploying and managing AI agents.

OpenAI will consume 2 gigawatts of capacity powered by Amazon's in-house Trainium chips to support computing demand, the companies said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months, the companies said on Friday.The investment is part of a massive funding round for OpenAI, which is raising $110 billion in new...
openai, amazon, nvidia, softbank
114
2026-28-27
Friday, 27 February 2026 09:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved