OpenAI's $110B Round Draws Amazon, Nvidia, SoftBank

Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months, the companies said on Friday.

The investment is part of a massive funding round for OpenAI, which is raising $110 billion in new investment at a pre-money valuation of $730 billion. The round also includes $30 billion from SoftBank and $30 billion from Nvidia.

Amazon's cloud computing platform, AWS, will be the exclusive third-party cloud provider for OpenAI Frontier, the ChatGPT maker's enterprise platform for building, deploying and managing AI agents.

OpenAI will consume 2 gigawatts of capacity powered by Amazon's in-house Trainium chips to support computing demand, the companies said.