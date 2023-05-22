×
OpenAI Exploring Wikipedia-Type AI Oversight

OpenAI President Greg Brockman speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Monday, 22 May 2023 03:31 PM EDT

ChatGPT's creator OpenAI is testing how to gather broad input on decisions impacting its artificial intelligence, its president Greg Brockman said Monday.

At AI Forward, an event in San Francisco hosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and SV Angel, Brockman discussed the broad contours of how the maker of the wildly popular chatbot is seeking regulation of AI globally. One announcement he previewed is akin to the model of Wikipedia, which he said requires people with diverse views to coalesce and agree on the encyclopedia's entries.

"We’re not just sitting in Silicon Valley thinking we can write these rules for everyone," he said of AI policy. “We’re starting to think about democratic decision-making."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


