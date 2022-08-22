×
Saudi Says OPEC+ Has Options, Including Cutting Output

(AP)

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:29 PM EDT

The Saudi Energy Minister said OPEC+ has the commitment, the flexibility, and the means to deal with challenges and provide guidance including cutting production at any time and in different forms, state news agency SPA reported Monday, citing comments Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman gave to Bloomberg in an interview.

The minister also said that paper and physical markets had become increasingly disconnected and said a new deal between OPEC+ partners beyond 2022 would be agreed. "Soon we will start working on a new agreement beyond 2022 which will build on our previous experiences, achievements, and successes," he said.

