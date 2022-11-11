×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: omicom | twitter advertising

Top Agency Omnicom Tells Clients to Pause Twitter Ads

Top Agency Omnicom Tells Clients to Pause Twitter Ads
(AP)

Friday, 11 November 2022 04:16 PM EST

Advertising and marketing conglomerate Omnicom Group Inc has recommended that clients pause their spending on Twitter in the short term, The Verge reported on Friday, citing an internal memo.

Omnicom serves over 5,000 clients in 70 countries, including McDonald's Corp., Apple and Johnson & Johnson.

The move emphasizes a growing skepticism among agencies and brands about the micro-blogging site's future since Elon Musk took over the helm.

Omnicom did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"The risk to our clients' brand safety has risen sharply to a level most would find unacceptable," the report added, citing the Omnicom memo.

Ad sales represented over 90% of Twitter's revenue in the second quarter.

Last month, U.S. automaker General Motors Co said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Advertising and marketing conglomerate Omnicom Group Inc has recommended that clients pause their spending on Twitter in the short term, The Verge reported on Friday, citing an internal memo.
omicom, twitter advertising
130
2022-16-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved