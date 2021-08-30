×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Money | oil output | Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement

U.S. Producers Cut 95% of Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Due to Ida

oil well
(AP)

Monday, 30 August 2021 02:33 PM

Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.72 million barrels of output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The powerful storm on Sunday tore through the central Gulf, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of oil and gas production platforms and drilling rigs, a U.S. tally showed. Oil companies on Monday were beginning to assess their facilities, several said.

Some 2,087 million cubic feet of natural gas output, or 94% of average production, remained shut in, energy companies reported to the BSEE at mid-day.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production accounts for about 17% of total U.S. crude oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Leslie Adler)

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Monday remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.72 million barrels of output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
oil output, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
137
2021-33-30
Monday, 30 August 2021 02:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved