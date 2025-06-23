WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil futures | gasoline | iran | israel | ceasefire

US Crude Futures Fall Over $3 as Iran-Israel Ceasefire Announced

Monday, 23 June 2025 06:45 PM EDT

U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week as U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire has been agreed between Iran and Israel, relieving worries of supply disruption in the area.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.05, or 4.45%, to $65.46 per barrel as of 1026 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since June 11 earlier in the session.

The contract settled over 7% lower in the previous session.

Trump announced that Israel and Iran have fully agreed to a complete ceasefire, adding that Iran will begin the ceasefire immediately, followed by Israel after 12 hours. If both sides maintain peace, the war will officially end after 24 hours, concluding a 12-day conflict. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week as U.S. President Donald Trump said a ceasefire has been agreed between Iran and Israel, relieving worries of supply disruption in the area.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $3.05, or 4.45%,...
oil futures, gasoline, iran, israel, ceasefire
121
2025-45-23
Monday, 23 June 2025 06:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved