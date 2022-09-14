×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil and gas | gulf of mexico | biden administration | exxon | chevron | energy | gasoline

Biden Admin Reinstates Bids From Gulf of Mexico Oil Auction

Biden Admin Reinstates Bids From Gulf of Mexico Oil Auction
A petroleum tanker ship passes through the Aransas Channel from the Gulf of Mexico enroute to the Port of Corpus Christi in Port Aransas, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 02:55 PM EDT

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it had reinstated bids from a November 2021 Gulf of Mexico sale of offshore oil and gas drilling rights, a requirement buried in U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate change and drug pricing law.

The move comes after a federal judge in January vacated the sale's results, saying the administration had failed to properly account for the auction's impact on global warming.

The Inflation Reduction act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, contains nearly $370 billion for climate change and clean energy initiatives such as incentives for solar and wind power. But it also contains protections for the powerful oil and gas sector.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who represents the coal-producing state of West Virginia, demanded those provisions in exchange for his support for the legislation.

Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling to fight climate change, but has faced pressure to increase oil and gas production in the face of soaring fuel prices.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an arm of the Interior Department which oversees offshore energy development in federal waters, said it had accepted the 307 highest bids from last year's sale. Combined, they add up to $189.9 million for federal coffers, BOEM said in a statement.

The sale had drawn U.S. oil majors including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

An oil industry trade group said it was pleased with the reinstatement and urged the administration to include 11 auctions in its final five-year offshore drilling plan. A proposal BOEM unveiled earlier this year said the forthcoming final plan could include two auctions a year or none at all.

"It is the responsibility of the federal government to conduct offshore lease sales based on the energy needs of U.S. consumers," the American Petroleum Institute said in an emailed statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Biden administration on Wednesday said it had reinstated bids from a November 2021 Gulf of Mexico sale of offshore oil and gas drilling rights, a requirement buried in U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate change and drug pricing law.
oil and gas, gulf of mexico, biden administration, exxon, chevron, energy, gasoline, inflation reduction act
311
2022-55-14
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved