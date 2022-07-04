Big Oil Calls Out Biden Blunder

"Bring down the price you are charging at the pump," U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday, reiterating a mantra of the Biden administration, that inflation is equally the fault of price gauging at the gas pump and of "Putin's war" in Ukraine.Biden followed that up on Sunday with another tweet for "companies running gas stations," saying, "this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you're paying for the product. And do it now."Big Oil did not take the presidential accusations sitting down.The U.S. Oil and Gas Association retorted, in a tongue-in-cheek tweet of its own, "Working on it, Mr. President. In the meantime, have a Happy 4th and please make sure the WH intern who posted this tweet registers for Econ 101 for the fall semester."Even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos weighed in on the side of the oil and gas industry's position, saying via Twitter:

"Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this," posted the Washington Post owner. "It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics."