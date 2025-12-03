Ohio May Protect Cash Payments

Ohio lawmakers are considering a guarantee that residents who rely on cash can continue using it for everyday purchases, even as the state explores new ways to allow payments in gold and cryptocurrency.

The effort comes as more retailers shift toward cashless systems and federal policy on rounding rules remains unsettled.

State Rep. David Thomas, R-Jefferson, introduced the Currency Access to Spend Here Act, known as the CASH Act, to protect people who do not have credit or debit cards, distrust digital payments, or simply prefer using physical money.

House Bill 554 would require every business or government office in the state to accept cash for transactions under $500.

"It's simple, cash is the basis for business in America. Our taxpayers should always have the ability to use cash in their daily lives," Thomas said in a statement.

"I hear from residents who may not trust virtual payment options or just prefer to use physical cash. This bill balances the needs of government and business to be efficient with the ability to still rely on physical currency."

Under the proposal, businesses would not need to overhaul their entire payment setup.

Thomas said each location would need only one cash-accepting register or window.

Retail chains with multiple checkout lanes and medical offices with several billing stations would simply designate one point of sale to handle cash.

The bill contains no exemptions for major venues, meaning fully cashless stadiums such as Huntington Bank Field would be required to offer at least one place for cash payments.

Ohio lawmakers are taking up the issue as the transition away from cash accelerates.

The federal government's decision to end penny production has pushed many retailers to adopt rounding policies, creating inconsistent rules across the country.

Without national standards, businesses are choosing whether to round totals up, down, or by mixed methods. Consumer groups warn that the lack of uniformity encourages electronic payments by default.

Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said rounding could make retailers more hesitant to accept cash at all.

He noted the regional chain Kwik Trip recently chose to round every cash purchase down at its own expense, a move expected to cost nearly $3 million annually.

The CASH Act follows similar measures enacted in several states that require retailers to accept cash.

At the national level, however, there is no federal requirement protecting cash-only consumers, though a bipartisan Senate bill from Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., mirrors the Ohio proposal.

As lawmakers look at defending traditional currency, Ohio is simultaneously expanding options for alternative payments.

House Bill 206 would allow residents to open accounts backed by gold or silver bullion held by the state treasurer, with debit cards and phone apps converting metals to dollars automatically at checkout.

State officials are also working toward allowing cryptocurrency payments for certain government fees after approving a vendor to handle conversions into U.S. dollars.