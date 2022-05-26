×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: offshore wind turbine auction off california by the biden admin

US Proposes Offshore Wind Auction for 5 Areas off California

wind turbines
Wind turbines in the San Gorgonio Pass near Palm Springs, California (Getty Images)

Thursday, 26 May 2022 02:55 PM

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed to auction five areas in federal waters off the coast of California for offshore wind development.

The sale notice includes three lease areas off central California near Morro Bay and two areas off the northern coast near Humboldt County.

The areas total about 373,000 acres that could one day generate more than 4.5 gigawatts of energy and power 1.5 million homes, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Interior will seek public comment on the proposal for 60 days. At that time it will decide whether to issue a final sale notice that would include a date for the auction.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Biden administration on Thursday proposed to auction five areas in federal waters off the coast of California for offshore wind development.
offshore wind turbine auction off california by the biden admin
106
2022-55-26
Thursday, 26 May 2022 02:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved