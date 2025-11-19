BLS Cancels October Jobs Report After Shutdown Halts Data Collection

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced it will not publish an October employment report after the recent government shutdown prevented the agency from gathering essential data.

The interruption forced the cancellation of one of the federal government’s most closely watched monthly economic releases.

According to the BLS, both the household and establishment surveys — used to determine payroll growth and the unemployment rate — could not be completed during the shutdown.

As a result, October’s payroll figures will be folded into the November jobs report, scheduled for release on December 16.

Because the household survey was never conducted, officials said the unemployment rate for October cannot be calculated.

To compensate, the November report will include extended data-collection periods to capture information missed during the shutdown.

The agency emphasized that the disruption is temporary, and normal reporting procedures are expected to resume with the November release.