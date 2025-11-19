WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: october | jobs | report | cancelled | shutdown

BLS Cancels October Jobs Report After Shutdown Halts Data Collection

BLS Cancels October Jobs Report After Shutdown Halts Data Collection
(AP)

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 12:56 PM EST

The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced it will not publish an October employment report after the recent government shutdown prevented the agency from gathering essential data.

The interruption forced the cancellation of one of the federal government’s most closely watched monthly economic releases.

According to the BLS, both the household and establishment surveys — used to determine payroll growth and the unemployment rate — could not be completed during the shutdown.

As a result, October’s payroll figures will be folded into the November jobs report, scheduled for release on December 16.

Because the household survey was never conducted, officials said the unemployment rate for October cannot be calculated.

To compensate, the November report will include extended data-collection periods to capture information missed during the shutdown.

The agency emphasized that the disruption is temporary, and normal reporting procedures are expected to resume with the November release.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced it will not publish an October employment report after the recent government shutdown prevented the agency from gathering essential data.
october, jobs, report, cancelled, shutdown
143
2025-56-19
Wednesday, 19 November 2025 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved