WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: occidental petroleum | earnings

Occidental Petroleum Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates

Occidental Petroleum Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates
(AP)

Monday, 10 November 2025 04:25 PM EST

Occidental Petroleum beat Wall Street expectations for third quarter profit Monday, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher production.

U.S. oil and gas output rose to a record in August even as benchmark Brent crude fell more than 13% in the third quarter on OPEC+ supply increases and slowing global demand, a backdrop that pressured prices but boosted volumes.

Occidental said it also benifited from its $12 billion acquisition of privately held CrownRock in August last year.

Quarterly average global production was 1.46 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboepd), up from 1.41 MMboepd a year earlier.

Realized oil prices fell to $64.78 per barrel in the July-September period, from $75.33 a year earlier.

The Houston, Texas-based company posted an adjusted profit of 64 cents per share, for the three months ended September 30, compared with expectations of 52 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Occidental Petroleum beat Wall Street expectations for third quarter profit Monday, as the U.S. shale producer benefited from higher production.
occidental petroleum, earnings
150
2025-25-10
Monday, 10 November 2025 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved