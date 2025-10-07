WATCH TV LIVE

WSJ: NYSE Parent Nears Deal for $2B Stake in Polymarket

the logo for intercontinental exchange
The logo for the Intercontinental Exchange appears above a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchang. (AP)

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 07:28 AM EDT

Intercontinental Exchange, the parent of New York Stock Exchange, is in talks to invest $2 billion in predictions market platform Polymarket, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could potentially value Polymarket between $8 billion and $10 billion, the report said.

A spokesperson for Polymarket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Polymarket allows users to profit from predictions on a wide range of events, including sports, entertainment, politics and the economy. Trading in such event contracts has surged in popularity since the U.S. presidential election last year.

Shares of Intercontinental rose 4.4% in premarket trading following the report. 

StreetTalk
