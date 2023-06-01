×
×
nvidia market cap | stock market | ai | semiconductor

Nvidia Runaway Winner in May's Market Cap Surge

(AP)

Thursday, 01 June 2023 09:02 AM EDT

Nvidia Corp.'s market capitalisation jumped the most in May among the top 20 global companies by market value, adding $248 billion, with a majority of the gains coming in the last four sessions, according to Refinitiv data.

The chipmaker briefly joined the $1 trillion valuation club, as investors bet on its potential to become a major beneficiary of a boom in artificial intelligence following a revenue forecast that was more than 50% above the Wall Street estimate

The company's shares are up 159% so far this year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a key manufacturer of Nvidia's chips, also saw a big jump in its market cap last month.

Saudi Arabian Oil and Exxon Mobil Corp. were the biggest losers in terms of market cap, hit by a decline in oil prices last month.

Apple and Microsoft led the list with the highest market capitalization in the world.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
