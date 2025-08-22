Nvidia CEO: In Talks With US Over New China Chip

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taipei Friday to visit chip foundry partner TSMC, as the biggest U.S. company navigates rising friction between Washington and Beijing over access to its industry-leading AI chips.

"My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC," he told reporters, adding that he would only stay a few hours and leave after dinner with TSMC leaders, according to a live feed broadcast by local media at Taipei's Songshan airport, where he landed in a private jet.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month opened the door to the possibility of more advanced Nvidia chips beyond the H20 being sold in China.

Reuters earlier this week reported that Nvidia was working on a new chip tentatively named the B30A based on its latest Blackwell architecture that will be more powerful than the H20 model.

Asked about the B30A, Huang said Nvidia was in talks with the U.S. over offering China a successor to its H20 chip, but that it was not their decision to make.

"It’s up to, of course, the U.S. government, and we are in dialog with them, but it is too soon to know." he said.

Complicating Nvidia's effort to retain market share in China has been allegations by Chinese state media that the U.S. company's chips could pose security risks.

Authorities last week summoned Chinese tech firms about purchasing the H20, raising concerns about potential information security risks.

Huang said that shipping the H20 to China was not a national security concern and that the ability to ship the H20 chips to China was "very much appreciated."

Trade publication The Information reported on Thursday that Nvidia instructed Arizona-based Amkor Technology to stop production of its H20 chips this week and also notified South Korea's Samsung Electronics, citing two people with direct knowledge of the communications.

Amkor handles advanced packaging for the chip, while Samsung Electronics supplies high-bandwidth memory chips for the model.

Neither company immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

"We constantly manage our supply chain to address market conditions," Nvidia spokesperson said in a statement, adding, "As both governments recognize, the H20 is not a military product or for government infrastructure."

"China won't rely on American chips for government operations, just like the U.S. government would not rely on chips from China. However, allowing U.S. chips for beneficial commercial business use is good for everyone," it said.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration reached a deal with Nvidia and AMD under which the U.S. government would receive 15% of revenue from sales of some advanced chips in China.