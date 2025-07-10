WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nvidia | huang | trump | china | ai | semiconductor | chip

Nvidia's Huang Meets Trump Before Leaving for China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers his keynote address, June 11, 2025 at the Vivatech fair in Paris. (Michel Euler/AP)

Thursday, 10 July 2025 04:50 PM EDT

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday, a day before the former's planned trip to China, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

The meeting with Trump comes as Nvidia's market value closed above $4 trillion for the first time on Thursday, cementing its status as one of Wall Street's most sought-after stocks.

Details of the discussions between the two were not immediately available and people familiar with the meeting declined to elaborate on the agenda, the report said.

Nvidia and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Huang has criticized the export restrictions the Trump administration imposed in April that stopped Nvidia from selling its H20 chip made for the China market, which he called "a springboard to global success."

The export curbs cost the AI-chip maker $2.5 billion in sales during the first quarter and Nvidia expects a sales hit of $8 billion in the second quarter.

Nvidia would no longer include the China market in its revenue and profit forecasts after the stringent U.S. trade restrictions on chip sales to the region, Huang told CNN in June.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
