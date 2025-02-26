WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nvidia | earnings | artificial | intelligence | ai

Nvidia Forecasts Q1 Revenue Above Estimates

Nvidia Forecasts Q1 Revenue Above Estimates
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 04:27 PM EST

Nvidia forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates Wednesday, expecting robust demand for its leading AI chips to persist as businesses spend heavily to expand generative artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Its shares rose about 1% in choppy extended trading, after closing up 3.7% in regular trading. Nvidia is the biggest beneficiary of a rally in AI-linked stocks, with its shares up more than 400% over the last two years.

The company expects revenue of $43 billion, plus or minus 2% for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $41.78 billion according to data compiled by LSEG.

Demand has grown unabated for Nvidia's advanced chips that can speedily process the large amounts of data used by generative AI applications, as companies race each other to emerge as leaders of the new technology. Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can learn from data and improve over time.

Nvidia's optimistic forecast also helps allay doubts around a slowdown in spending on its hardware that emerged last month, following Chinese AI startup DeepSeek's claims that it had developed AI models rivaling Western counterparts at a fraction of their cost.

This could add fuel to the sputtering AI rally after the Magnificent Seven stocks' tumultuous retreat from their late-2024 peaks as Wall Street's optimism waned under the shadow of DeepSeek's innovations.

Nvidia's revenue for the fourth quarter grew 78% to $39.3 billion, beating estimates of $38.04 billion.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nvidia forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates Wednesday, expecting robust demand for its leading AI chips to persist as businesses spend heavily to expand generative artificial intelligence infrastructure.
nvidia, earnings, artificial, intelligence, ai
235
2025-27-26
Wednesday, 26 February 2025 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved