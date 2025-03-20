WATCH TV LIVE

nvidia | chips | u.s. | investment

Nvidia to Invest Billions in US Chip Production

(AP)

Thursday, 20 March 2025 07:36 AM EDT

Nvidia plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in U.S.-made chips and electronics over the next four years, The Financial Times reported Wednesday, quoting CEO Jensen Huang.

The artificial intelligence chip giant expects to spend around half-a-trillion dollars on electronics during the four-year period, according to the report.

"I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the U.S.," Huang told FT, adding that the Trump administration could help accelerate the expansion of the U.S. AI industry.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

