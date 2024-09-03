WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nvidia | antitrust | justice | subpoena

Nvidia Hit With Subpoena From US Justice Department

Nvidia Hit With Subpoena From US Justice Department
(AP)

Tuesday, 03 September 2024 04:58 PM EDT

Nvidia has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice as the regulator seeks evidence that the AI-heavyweight violated antitrust laws, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the investigation.

The antitrust watchdog had previously delivered questionnaires to companies, and is now sending legally binding requests, the report said.

Officials are concerned that the chipmaker is making it harder to switch to other suppliers and penalizes buyers that do not exclusively use its artificial intelligence chips, the report added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nvidia has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice as the regulator seeks evidence that the AI-heavyweight violated antitrust laws, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.
nvidia, antitrust, justice, subpoena
81
2024-58-03
Tuesday, 03 September 2024 04:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved