WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nvidia | 500 billion | ai | tools | u.s.

Nvidia Aims to Produce $500B of AI Tools in US

Nvidia Aims to Produce $500B of AI Tools in US
(AP)

Monday, 14 April 2025 12:50 PM EDT

Nvidia Monday announced plans to build top-end artificial intelligence supercomputer chips entirely in the United States for the first time.

Supercomputer plants are being built in Texas in partnerships with Foxconn and Wistron, with manufacturing expected to ramp up over the course of the next 12 to 15 months, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

TSMC plants in Arizona have already started production of Nvidia's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU), called Blackwell, Nvidia added.

Special: 3 AI Stocks You NEED to Profit From Trumps AI Golden Era... Free Picks Here

"The engines of the world's AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang said in the blog post.

"Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."

Nvidia plans to produce as much as half a trillion dollars worth of AI infrastructure in the United States by the end of this decade through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL.

"Onshoring these industries is good for the American worker, good for the American economy, and good for American national security," the White House said in a statement.

The US government has clamped down on the export of sophisticated AI chips to China due to national security concerns, and keeping production close to home could allow for tighter control of designs and products.

Now, chips are poised to get caught up in a trade war between the US and China.

On Air Force One Sunday, Trump said tariffs on semiconductors — which power any major technology from e-vehicles and iPhones to missile systems — "will be in place in the not distant future."

"We want to make our chips and semiconductors and other things in our country," Trump reiterated.

The US president said he would announce tariffs rates for semiconductors "over the next week" and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said they would likely be in place "in a month or two."

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Nvidia Monday announced plans to build top-end artificial intelligence supercomputer chips entirely in the United States for the first time.
nvidia, 500 billion, ai, tools, u.s.
336
2025-50-14
Monday, 14 April 2025 12:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved