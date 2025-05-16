WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: novo | nordisk | ceo | eli lilly | obesity | drug

Novo Nordisk CEO to Step Down Amid Market Struggle

Novo Nordisk CEO to Step Down Amid Market Struggle
Novo Nordisk President and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/2024 file)

Friday, 16 May 2025 07:46 AM EDT

Novo Nordisk said Friday its CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen will step down following a plunge in the company's share price amid intensifying competition in the obesity drug market.

"The changes are made in light of the recent market challenges Novo Nordisk has been facing, and the development of the company's share price since mid-2024," Novo said in a statement.

Under his leadership, Novo Nordisk became a first-mover in the obesity and diabetes drug market, with sky-rocketing sales of its Wegovy and Ozempic treatments.

Investors have, however, been concerned that Novo's first-to-market obesity drug is losing its lead to Eli Lilly, whose U.S. prescriptions for its Zepbound obesity shot have surpassed Wegovy since mid-March.

Novo Nordisk's share price fell 2.2% by 7:16 a.m. Friday. It is down 32% year-to-date.

Jorgensen, who joined Novo Nordisk in 1991 and has been CEO since 2017, will continue as CEO for a transition period and a search for his successor is ongoing, it added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Novo Nordisk said Friday its CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen will step down following a plunge in the company's share price amid intensifying competition in the obesity drug market.
novo, nordisk, ceo, eli lilly, obesity, drug
159
2025-46-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved