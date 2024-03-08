×
Novo Nordisk: New Obesity Drugs May Justify Higher Prices

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with CEO of Novo Nordisk Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen during the 6th edition of the "Choose France" Summit at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris. (Ludovic Marin/Getty Images/2023 file photo)

Friday, 08 March 2024 06:53 AM EST

Novo Nordisk's CEO expects more people to take obesity drugs as prices fall over time, he told Reuters Friday, adding that new generations of the medicine will justify higher prices in some segments.

"I expect that over time we'll see a lower price point that will cater for more and more patients getting on treatment," CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in an interview.

Novo's shares rose to new record highs on Thursday after the company announced early trial data for an experimental obesity drug, amycretin.

"You will see new generations of innovations that will cater for even more differentiation, perhaps serve certain comorbidities better, and that can justify a higher price in some segments," Jorgensen said.

