Tags: nouriel roubini | ftx | bitcoin | cryptocurrency

Nouriel Roubini Slams FTX, Bitcoin as 'Criminal'

Dr. Nouriel Roubini, Professor, New York University speaks at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York, Sept. 21, 2022. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 November 2022 11:49 AM EST

Famed economist and longtime cryptocurrency critic Nouriel Roubini slammed FTX and Bitcoin at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

“What are the 7C’s of crypto?” Roubini asked. “Concealed. Corrupt. Crooks. Criminals. Conmen. Carnival barkers. And finally, CZ.”

CZ is Bitcoin founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, who Roubini referenced moments after the cryptocurrency big shot left the stage, Marketwatch reports.

Pointing out that Bitcoin is banned in the U.K. and is under investigation in the U.S. for money laundering, Roubini said he couldn’t believe that Binance is licensed to operate in the United Arab Emirates. UAE granted the cryptocurrency exchange a license Tuesday.

Roubini also had choice words for celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary, best known as one of the “Shark Tank” hosts on ABC. Roubini said he hoped CNBC would get rid of the “paid hack for FTX,” the cryptocurrency exchange that just went bankrupt.


 

