Norwegian Cruise Misses Revenue Estimates on Occupancy Constraints

(AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 07:42 AM EDT

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as U.S. cruise liners resuming operations after more than a year recorded weaker occupancy levels.

Shares in the company fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The industry looks to cruise towards full occupancy after the pandemic brought it to a near 18-month standstill, but self-imposed constraints as well as onboard COVID-19 cases, labor shortages and volatile demand stand in the way.

Norwegian Cruise's total revenue rose to $1.19 billion for the second quarter from $4.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss narrowed to $509.3 million, or $1.22 per share, in the reported quarter, from $717.8 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

The company expects to reach slightly positive adjusted core earnings in the second half of 2022, it said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


