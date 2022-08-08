×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: northrop grumman | nasa | firefly aerospace | antares | ukraine war sanctions | russia

Northrop Taps Rocket Startup Firefly to Replace Russian Engines

Northrop Taps Rocket Startup Firefly to Replace Russian Engines
San Diego, California, branch of aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman (AP)

Monday, 08 August 2022 01:54 PM EDT

Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a core stage for its workhorse Antares rocket to replace Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The new version of Antares, a rocket NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, will use seven Miranda engines under development by Austin, Texas-based launch startup Firefly Aerospace, Northrop said, adding that the two companies will later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.

"Through our collaboration, we will first develop a fully domestic version of our Antares rocket, the Antares 330, for Cygnus space station commercial resupply services, followed by an entirely new medium class launch vehicle,” Scott Lehr, vice president of Northrop's launch and missile defense unit, said in a press release.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a core stage for its workhorse Antares rocket to replace Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine.
northrop grumman, nasa, firefly aerospace, antares, ukraine war sanctions, russia
141
2022-54-08
Monday, 08 August 2022 01:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved