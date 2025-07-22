WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: northrop grumman | earnings | weapons

Northrop Grumman Lifts Profit Forecast on Strong Weapons Demand

Northrop Grumman Lifts Profit Forecast on Strong Weapons Demand
(AP)

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:25 AM EDT

Northrop Grumman raised its annual profit forecast and topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue Tuesday, aided by sustained demand for its military aircraft and defense systems as geopolitical tensions simmer.

Shares of the company rose about 3% in premarket trading.

A protracted Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East have boosted demand for weapons from defense contractors such as Northrop.

The company, which makes the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers that were used in U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in June, is also expected to benefit from President Donald Trump's defense budget for next year that seeks more missiles and drones.

Northrop had cut its 2025 profit forecast in April to between $24.95 per share and $25.35 per share after manufacturing costs spiraled in an attempt to ramp production of its B-21 stealth bombers, causing a $477 million hit.

It now expects annual profit per share of $25.00 to $25.40

Northrop, however, narrowed its revenue forecast for the year to between $42.05 billion and $42.25 billion, compared with $42 billion to $42.5 billion earlier.

Despite the strong demand, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic linger, affecting production in industries including defense.

The defense contractor's second-quarter sales rose to $10.35 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $10.07 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It reported a quarterly net income of $1.17 billion, or a per-share profit of $8.15, compared with the $940 million, or $6.36 per share, a year ago.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Northrop Grumman raised its annual profit forecast and topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue Tuesday, aided by sustained demand for its military aircraft and defense systems as geopolitical tensions simmer.
northrop grumman, earnings, weapons
245
2025-25-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved