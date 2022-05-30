Tags: | |

Summer Could Be a Bummer, Due to Worker Shortage Rows of freshly painted lifeguard chairs dry in the sun in Belmar N.J., on the Jersey shore. Winter and spring storms caused erosion that will prevent several Jersey Shore beaches from being ready for Memorial Day weekend. (AP)





Americans looking for their first relaxing, normal summer after two years of the pandemic may be in for a disappointment. A chronic labor shortage for summer workers is tripping up many beaches, parks, restaurants, tourist attractions, camps and destinations, The Wall Street Journal reports in "



There are two jobs available for every available worker. Many job candidates fail to show up for an interview, and if they do get a job, even then they "ghost" their new employer by not showing up.



On top of this, with inflation at a 40-year-high — and employers, even in the tourism industry, vying for talent in a tight U.S. labor market —it is not uncommon for workers to seek out better-paying opportunities.



The lack of available wokers is putting a dent in customer service and forcing many beaches and public parks to curtail their hours. At Cape Cod's Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, Mass., recently, customers had to wait on line for 45 minutes for a scoop of their favorite flavor.



"No one is applying," says Mark Lawrence, owner of the ice cream shop. "When you think it can't get worse, it just gets worse," Lawrence says, referring to the COVID lockdowns of the past two years that put many restaurants out of business.



Likewise, half of the public pools in Phoenix are not opening because the city cannot hire enough lifeguards, and coastal Maine trolleys that serve the beaches are on limited hours because they cannot find enough drivers.



The summer labor shortage could exacerbate labor costs and inflation, which would then hold back consumer spending, the Journal notes.



There are 6.4% fewer workers in the restaurant industry than at the start of the pandemic in the U.S. in February 2020. Across all sectors, there are 11.5 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. and 4.5 million people that have left the labor force.



The Biden administration has added 35,000 seasonal worker visas to the 66,000 allotted each year. Business owners dependent on summer travelers, however, are not sure that will be enough to fill jobs, keep customers happy and turn a profit this season.



Don't be surprised if your local beach or neighborhood pool has limited hours this summer. Or if your favorite burger or lobster roll joint has a long line outside the door.

Monday, 30 May 2022 03:53 PM

Monday, 30 May 2022 03:53 PM