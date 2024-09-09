WATCH TV LIVE

Norfolk Southern CEO to Step Down Amid Misconduct Probe

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies before a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing on improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/2023 file)

Monday, 09 September 2024 04:16 PM EDT

Norfolk Southern's CEO Alan Shaw is expected to step down from his role amid an investigation into allegations of potential misconduct, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CNBC had reported on Sunday Shaw had engaged in an inappropriate workplace relationship, citing people familiar with the matter.

Norfolk Southern did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shaw was appointed as CEO in May 2022, replacing Jim Squires.

In his tenure, Shaw has been under the crossfire multiple times — from the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in 2023 to a recent boardroom battle with Ancora Holdings — and questions were raised on whether he should continue as the company's CEO.

Shares of the company rose 2.7% in aftermarket trade.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


